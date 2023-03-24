Episode 4: For any couple, getting into an argument is easy. The trick is getting over one and reconnecting in a positive way. We share real-life coping strategies with couples who've been there, said that, and regretted it. There's no need to walk through life together with a limp, right?

Also, remember when 60 years old seemed like the dreaded age just before retirement and death? We offer needed context and also explore why people overuse the phrase, "Remember when...?"

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart.