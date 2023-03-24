Episode 4: For any couple, getting into an argument is easy. The trick is getting over one and reconnecting in a positive way. We share real-life coping strategies with couples who've been there, said that, and regretted it. There's no need to walk through life together with a limp, right?
Also, remember when 60 years old seemed like the dreaded age just before retirement and death? We offer needed context and also explore why people overuse the phrase, "Remember when...?"
“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart.
Times subscribers can watch our podcast at nwi.com or listen to it where they enjoy other podcasts, including Spotify, Apple, Google and Audacy. Video trailers also are available at nwi.com.
Contact Jerry at Jerry.Davich@nwi.com. Find him on Facebook @JerDavich. Opinions are those of the writer.
In this Series
"She Said, He Said" with Jerry and Karen Davich - Podcast Series
-
“She Said, He Said” podcast with Jerry and Karen Davich: Episode 6
-
“She Said, He Said” podcast with Jerry and Karen Davich: Episode 5
-
“She Said, He Said” podcast with Jerry and Karen Davich: Episode 4
- 6 updates