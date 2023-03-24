Episode 5: Dear parents, please think twice before dragging your young, fussy kids to a nice, upscale restaurant. They don't want to be there and neither do patrons who are paying good money to enjoy a dining experience without screams, whining and oblivious parents. Sincerely, Karen (and other diners)

Also on this week's show, is it possible for couples to stay together after cheating or infidelity rips apart their hearts? And what about those poor souls who get trapped in a “situationship” with a friend who they want to be a lover.

Plus, our "Off the Eaten Path" dining adventures to Farina's Supper Club in Michigan City (don't take your kids) and SmokeTown Blues Barbecue in Valparaiso (bring a bib).

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart.