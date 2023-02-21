Episode 2: What’s it like to live with a police officer who charges into danger? What’s it like to live with a stressed out high school teacher? This is what happens when a bomb threat is called in to the school when they're both on duty.Troy and Carrie Williams share their unique and complex relationship. Plus, a new program coming to NWI to support law enforcement, an "Off the Eaten Path" food review, and "A Lovely Waste of Time."
Times subscribers can watch our podcast at NWI.com or listen to it where they enjoy other podcasts, including Spotify, Apple, Google and Audacy. Video trailers also are available at NWI.com.
