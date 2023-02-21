Episode 2: What’s it like to live with a police officer who charges into danger? What’s it like to live with a stressed out high school teacher? This is what happens when a bomb threat is called in to the school when they're both on duty.

Troy and Carrie Williams share their unique and complex relationship. Plus, a new program coming to NWI to support law enforcement, an "Off the Eaten Path" food review, and "A Lovely Waste of Time."