Episode 4: Remember when 60 years old seemed like the dreaded age just before retirement and death? We offer needed context and also explore why people overuse the phrase, “Remember when…?”

Also, how to reconnect after an argument with a spouse or partner, to begin healing and walking without a limp. We share real-life coping strategies with couples who’ve been there, said that, and regretted it.

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart.