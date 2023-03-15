Episode 5: You know the routine with most couples: "So honey, where should we eat tonight?" "I don't know. Where do you want to go?" "I have no idea. Where do you want to go?"

And then you end up at the same familiar restaurants ordering the same familiar meals. Ugh. On this week's show, we offer new suggestions on our "Off the Eaten Path" segment, with other new dining spots explored on previous shows. We try these new places so you don't have to.

Also on this episode, what pets your peeve when it comes to your spouse, or family members, or strangers in public places? For example, parents who bring their fussy kids to nice restaurants, Karen insists. Or parents who loudly discipline their children in public, Jerry says.

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart.