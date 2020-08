Shelby woman airlifted after multi-vehicle crash in Newton County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOROCCO — A 52-year-old Shelby woman was airlifted to an Illinois hospital Friday after authorities say the woman failed to yield the right of way.

Officials say Bobette Hoover, 52, of Shelby, was driving a 2006 Dodge van northbound on 200 East when she failed to stop for a 2002 Ford van traveling westbound through the intersection of Ind. 115 and 200 East.

Newton County responders were called out to the scene of the two-vehicle crash in Morocco at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

A caller told dispatchers one of the vehicles involved had three juveniles inside.

The driver of the 2002 Ford van was identified as Ronald Anderson, 60, of Morocco.

All other individuals had minor injuries or refused treatment, police said, and the roadway was reopened at 12:09 p.m.

