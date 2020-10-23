 Skip to main content
Shell casings found near scene of crash after pursuit out of Winfield, police say
Shell casings found near scene of crash after pursuit out of Winfield, police say

HAMMOND — Police recovered shell casings near the scene of a crash stemming from a pursuit that ended at 165th Street and Calumet Avenue Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched late Thursday to the scene of the crash and subsequently investigated a nearby area after hearing shots fired, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Police found no persons or objects struck by gunfire, but recovered shell casings from the scene, Kellogg said.

Hammond police were unable to speak to details surrounding the pursuit. The chase began in Winfield earlier Thursday evening, Kellogg said.

Few details were immediately available as of early Friday.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

