Sheriff, 11 staffers being tested after positive COVID-19 results in 2 employees

A dozen employees of the Lake County Sheriff's Department, including the sheriff himself, are in quarantine following positive COVID-19 tests of two employees, the sheriff confirmed Thursday.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez said he and 11 employees — including three front-office secretaries, his police chief, his deputy chief and six civilian employees — would be tested today.
That's after the sheriff's chief of staff tested positive this week for COVID-19 after coming in contact with a sheriff's civilian employee, who also had tested positive, Martinez confirmed.
The tests are being done as a matter of protocol and caution, he said.
"I'm feeling healthy and great," Martinez told The Times, after stepping away from a Zoom meeting with the Lake County Council. "But you can be asymptomatic, so the test has to be done."
Martinez stressed that an abundance of his employees already undergo regular COVID-19 testing because of the types of contact officers, jail staff and others have with the public.
In this case, a civilian employee who had been present in the sheriff's satellite offices in Gary and East Chicago, tested positive and reported those results to supervisors, the sheriff said.
The sheriff's chief of staff had contact with that employee in a meeting recently so underwent a test, which also came back positive, Martinez said.
Because the chief of staff is a front office employee, and additional three secretaries, the sheriff and two of his commanders are isolating and undergoing tests today, Martinez said.
And six employees within the East Chicago and Gary satellite offices also are being tested, he said.
The sheriff expected to be tested about noon Thursday.
