WILLS TOWNSHIP — A LaPorte County Sheriff's squad car was struck in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash involving agricultural equipment, police said.
Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday police closed down the westbound lanes of Indiana 2 at County Road 600 East in rural LaPorte County for a crash investigation, LaPorte County Sheriff Capt. Derek Allen said.
The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m., when a tractor trailer crashed into irrigation equipment that was being towed by a wide load hauling vehicle, Allen said. After being struck, the irrigation equipment collided with a marked LaPorte County Sheriff's squad car.
No one was injured in the wreck, Allen said. The vehicles involved were damaged and the police car had to be towed from the scene.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
No criminal charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area Tuesday afternoon.
Edward Sanders
Age: 46
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug, Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Sonia Carrillo
Age: 36
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Leo Edwards
Age: 25
Residence: Chicago
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Ellis Thomas
Age: 62
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Christopher Everly
Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Domestic battery, domestic battery
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Master Porter
Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Thomas Skomac
Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Carter Morse
Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2020
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Travis Dane
Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession or use of a legend drug
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Joseph Peterson
Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Kyle Moore
Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Melvin Dowdell
Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear, Legend drug deception
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Larry Conn
Age: 58
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2020
Offense Description: Batter
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Justin Wingard
Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2020
Offense Description: Domestic battery, strangulation
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Geoffery Plunk
Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2020
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Daniel Sherrod
Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary while armed with deadly weapon
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Douglas Johnson
Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Offense Description: Escape
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Ignacio Diaz
Age: 30
Residence: Mount Prospect
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2020
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Richard Bennett
Age: 52
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Franklyn Schroeder
Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Offense Description: Escape
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Michael Buckmaster
Age: 21
Residence: Walkerton
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Ivick Nuttal
Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2020
Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person
Class: Felony, Felony, Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Tena Province
Age: 50
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Legend drug deception
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!