You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A county sheriff in southwestern Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Sheriff Neal Rohlfing has been in quarantine since he had symptoms earlier this month. He received a positive test on Wednesday, according to a department statement.

“The sheriff has been lucky and has experienced very mild symptoms,” the statement said.

Officials said department operations have not been affected because of his limited contact with employees.

County public officials said there has been a recent uptick in cases likely due to social gatherings around the Fourth of July.

In Illinois, there have been 161,575 confirmed positive cases since the coronavirus pandemic began and 7,295 deaths. The state's Department of Public Health announced 965 confirmed cases Sunday and six deaths.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The New Trailer For 'Tenet'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts