Sheriffs: Illinois halts transfer of some facing deportation

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh called the policy switch a “pause” in Corrections' interactions with ICE while Pritzker's staff reviews it and other procedures.

“The governor has made it abundantly clear that Illinois will be a firewall against the president’s attacks on immigrant communities,” Abudayyeh said.

Downey said Corrections officials announced late last month that they were canceling a process under which criminals living in the country illegally, their sentences expired, were transferred to Pontiac Correctional Center. That's where, since October 2016, Kankakee County sheriff's deputies picked them up and detained them under contract with ICE.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Of 223 immigrants transferred from Pontiac to ICE detention in 2019, Downey said 11 were convicted of murder or attempted murder, more than four dozen of predatory criminal sexual assault or abuse, including crimes involving children, and 33 were convicted of a crime involving a weapon.

Robert Guadian, director of the Chicago field office for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations, said in a statement that Illinois “put politics ahead of public safety” when it severed communication between Corrections and ICE. He put the average total of affected inmates higher.