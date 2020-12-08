 Skip to main content
Sheriff's police share advice on crime prevention for the holiday season
Sheriff's police share advice on crime prevention for the holiday season

Porter County Sheriff's Department

Porter County Sheriff's Department

 Provided

PORTER COUNTY — For many, the holiday season will be a much-needed reprieve from the chaos of this year.

That doesn't mean residents should let their guard down when it comes to potential criminal activity, authorities warn.

The Porter County Sheriff's Department is advising the public to stay vigilant during the holidays.

"Some see this time as an opportunity for criminal acts to benefit themselves at the cost of our great citizens," the sheriff's release said.

Residents can take the following steps to prevent possible criminal activity, police said:

  • Lock vehicle doors and bring any valuables, including keys, cash and firearms, inside.
  • Always lock the doors of your home at night, or when you're away.
  • Invest in security cameras, if you don't have any. They can be purchased at relatively low prices and can be an effective deterrent and aid in criminal investigations.

Officials also encouraged residents to check on their friends and family, who could be grappling with the stresses of COVID-19.

Anyone who is struggling as a result of the pandemic and needs assistance is encouraged to call sheriff's police 219-477-3102.

"This year has been a trying one and we are all looking forward to 2021," the sheriff's release said.

