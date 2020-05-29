'She's a fighter,' East Chicago woman goes home after long battle with COVID-19

"I remember just sitting here in the dining room table — it's like I would run out of breath. I was sitting here trying to catch my breath," Romero said.

Getting Romero to the hospital was a journey of its own, her daughters Alex Romero and Julia Espitia said.

The day Ruth Romero was admitted to the hospital, Espitia had stopped by to drop off soup and orange juice.

Before she left, Espitia looked at the door and suddenly had an urge to see her mom.

"Something told me go back in there — you need to see her. So I got out my car, put it back in park ... and I opened the door. And it was almost like she used her last breath to yell at me, like, 'Don't come in here,'" Espitia said.

"And I was like, 'No, mom, I have to see you ... let me just see you,' and then I looked at her, and I just saw her like lifeless."

An hour later, she was admitted to St. Catherine — where her daughter, Alex Romero, works in the pharmacy.