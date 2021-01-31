Shivering, snow-covered pup makes joyful return home after rescue by firefighters

Red sniffed Bodnar's hand and didn't bite, but Bodnar put on his gear just in case and was able to pick up the dog. Firefighters wrapped Red in a blanket, brought him indoors and warned him up.

The offered him water, but he didn't drink it. He never moved from the spot where they left him, and he seemed sad.

"The only time he perked up was when he was with his family," Bodnar said. "Just to see how happy everyone was — it was awesome."

When Bodnar arrived with Red and opened his vehicle door, Arredondo saw her pet lean over to look out. When he recognized his family, he began to jump with excitement, she said.

Arredondo said she has four Chihuahuas, and they also missed Red.

"They're all my babies. He's wonderful with them," she said.

She's grateful for the firefighters' help and Facebook, which was instrumental in connecting her with the firefighters who found Red, she said.

She fed Red two cans of dog food and gave him a bath upon his return home, she said.