Shivering, snow-covered pup makes joyful return home after rescue by firefighters

EAST CHICAGO — Lori Arredondo spent several days searching for her dog Red after he escaped from a car Thursday, and she feared the worst as a snowstorm hit Saturday night.
She took in Red, a 6- or 7-month-old pit bull mix, just before a death in the family last fall, and he became part of her family.
"I was so distraught, I couldn't even sleep last night," Arredondo said.
She was awakened Sunday by her niece, who was calling to tell her East Chicago firefighters had found Red alive late Saturday.
Reuniting Red and Arredondo ranked among the highlights of Capt. John Bodnar II's 16-year career with the East Chicago Fire Department, he said.
Firefighters don't typically respond to animal calls, but Red tugged on Bodnar's heartstrings, he said.
"He's a really pretty dog. He was well fed and cared for," Bodnar said. "I just don't think he would have made it through that night. I couldn't leave him out there."
Firefighter Juan Avalos first spotted Red outside the Central fire station, 3901 Indianapolis Blvd., and called Bodnar, who went to investigate and saw the dog scampering around.
The dog eventually became trapped between two fences near the fire station, and Bodnar could see Red was covered in snow and shivering.
Red sniffed Bodnar's hand and didn't bite, but Bodnar put on his gear just in case and was able to pick up the dog. Firefighters wrapped Red in a blanket, brought him indoors and warned him up.
The offered him water, but he didn't drink it. He never moved from the spot where they left him, and he seemed sad.
"The only time he perked up was when he was with his family," Bodnar said. "Just to see how happy everyone was — it was awesome."
When Bodnar arrived with Red and opened his vehicle door, Arredondo saw her pet lean over to look out. When he recognized his family, he began to jump with excitement, she said.
Arredondo said she has four Chihuahuas, and they also missed Red.
"They're all my babies. He's wonderful with them," she said.
She's grateful for the firefighters' help and Facebook, which was instrumental in connecting her with the firefighters who found Red, she said.
She fed Red two cans of dog food and gave him a bath upon his return home, she said.
"He's under the blankets, nice and warm, cuddling with everyone here," Arredondo said. "He's home now, and he's safe."