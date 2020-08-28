 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooter paused to allow woman, kids to pass before killing man in gas station, records allege
alert urgent

Shooter paused to allow woman, kids to pass before killing man in gas station, records allege

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A man arrested Wednesday on a murder charge was talking to a 22-year-old when his accomplice pulled a gun, paused to allow three kids and a woman to pass, and shot the 22-year-old to death May 31 inside a Gary gas station, court records allege. 

Terry L. Horton, 23, of Gary, appeared Friday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, who entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Horton's alleged accomplice, referred to in court records as an "unidentified person," remained at large, police said. 

Dorell Townsend, 22, of Gary, was killed in the shooting May 31 inside the gas station in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue. He died at the scene.

Police said Horton and his alleged accomplice likely targeted Townsend.

Surveillance images showed Townsend and a woman pulled into the gas station about 5 p.m., documents state.

Horton and the unidentified man arrived immediately after Townsend in another vehicle, hopping a curb and driving through a grassy area before parking at the far south gas pumps, records allege.

Horton approached Townsend inside the store, the video showed.

Police seek help identifying possible homicide suspects

As they talked, Horton's alleged accomplice pulled a gun from his shorts, stopped as the women and children walked by, and then shot Townsend several times, records allege.

Horton and the man attempted to leave the gas station, but found the door locked, records state. The man shot out the door, and they both left in Horton's vehicle, documents say.

Horton was arrested without incident about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Vermont Place in Gary by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, a Marshals Service spokesman said.

Horton's alleged accomplice was wearing black shorts, a black shirt and a black hat, records state.

Police asked anyone with information about him to call Detective Sgt. Kris Adams of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: August 31st

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts