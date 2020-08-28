Shooter paused to allow woman, kids to pass before killing man in gas station, records allege

CROWN POINT — A man arrested Wednesday on a murder charge was talking to a 22-year-old when his accomplice pulled a gun, paused to allow three kids and a woman to pass, and shot the 22-year-old to death May 31 inside a Gary gas station, court records allege.
Terry L. Horton, 23, of Gary, appeared Friday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, who entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Horton's alleged accomplice, referred to in court records as an "unidentified person," remained at large, police said.
Dorell Townsend, 22, of Gary, was killed in the shooting May 31 inside the gas station in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue. He died at the scene.
Police said Horton and his alleged accomplice likely targeted Townsend.
Surveillance images showed Townsend and a woman pulled into the gas station about 5 p.m., documents state.
Horton and the unidentified man arrived immediately after Townsend in another vehicle, hopping a curb and driving through a grassy area before parking at the far south gas pumps, records allege.
Horton approached Townsend inside the store, the video showed.
As they talked, Horton's alleged accomplice pulled a gun from his shorts, stopped as the women and children walked by, and then shot Townsend several times, records allege.
Horton and the man attempted to leave the gas station, but found the door locked, records state. The man shot out the door, and they both left in Horton's vehicle, documents say.
Horton was arrested without incident about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Vermont Place in Gary by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, a Marshals Service spokesman said.
Horton's alleged accomplice was wearing black shorts, a black shirt and a black hat, records state.
Police asked anyone with information about him to call Detective Sgt. Kris Adams of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Nathan Paul Soria
Harry Earl Slease
Jose Louis Delvalle
Kevin Paul Underwood
Kyle Charles Klemoff
Charles Matthew Alexa
Kenshawn Xavier Anderson
Alijah Robert Adams
Alyssa Hope Johnson
Brian Thomas Toth
Brittany Irene Stewart
Alyssa Taylor Kurina
Christopher David Delgado
Dara Daisy Lay
Daryona Angelique Banks
David Velez
Deonte Carlton Rice
Edward Lee Perry
George Casey Stevens
Jacob Michael Anthony Hosty
James Alexander Johnson
Kephren Mauriceblade Ferguson Sr.
Malik Rashaan Gross
Marcel Robert Hogan
Michelle Nicole Bryner
Raisuli Naisa Muhammad
Fredrick Vaulx
Rodolfo Medina
Tanya Mae Gill
Timothy Isaac Lujano
Imari Beard
James Burgess
Ronnell Byrd
Delshandra Douglas
David Flores
Angel Gonzalez
Melissa Hardesty
Moises Hernandez
Marcel Hogan
Kourtney Holmes
James T. Howard
Yazmine Hurtado
Deanna Joiner
Moses Jones
Stacey Kohanyi
Nolan Mayersky
Ivan Pfeifer
Christopher Schweitzer
Eric Smith
Jesse Sparks
Robert Steif
Dejon Thomas
Michael Wallace
Christopher Ward
Javoun Watters
Jada Wilson
Jeffrey Wilson
Michael Zivanovich
Peter Abrams
Maurice Anderson
Kriston Barbee
Lavonte Battle
Joshua A. Bedford
Bruce L. Burns
Collin S. Ciecierski
Keith A. Durbin
Charvin J. Fields
Jeffrey R. Flynn
Timothy I. Green
Adam V. Guerra
Gregory N. Jackson
Steve A. Jenkins
Sean M. Jones-Adams
Jessica A. Lareau
Michael A. Murray
Tyree D. Neal
Ivory M. Robinson
Jaquan R. Robinson
Kenneth M. Ross, Jr.
Michael A. Summers
Jonathan A. Vasquez, Jr.
Paula Ward
Sidney D. Wynn, Jr.
Daniel D. Burba, Jr.
Jonathon A. Daniels
Toriano George
Reginald Harris
Bradley R. Heideman
Angel A. Holmes
Deandre J. Jackson
Andrew L. Lawrence
Phillip L. Lundy
Anthony D. Macak
Tracy L. Mauer
Joshua M. Reitz
John R. Spriggs
Andrew C. Yokovich
Kristian Avila-Chulim
Sherman W. Carr, Jr.
James D. Coffman
Anthony M. Crawford
John Crawley, Jr.
Charles E. Davis
Todd M. Fitzgerald
Tara L. Flavin
Mariah J. Garcia
Rodney D. Lambert
Samantha G. Luchon
Jesus Rosales
Anthea V. Terrell
Giana Vespo
Shekita K. Weddington
Ahkeliah D. Wilds
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!