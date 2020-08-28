Shooter paused to allow woman, kids to pass before killing man in gas station, records allege

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A man arrested Wednesday on a murder charge was talking to a 22-year-old when his accomplice pulled a gun, paused to allow three kids and a woman to pass, and shot the 22-year-old to death May 31 inside a Gary gas station, court records allege.

Terry L. Horton, 23, of Gary, appeared Friday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, who entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Horton's alleged accomplice, referred to in court records as an "unidentified person," remained at large, police said.

Dorell Townsend, 22, of Gary, was killed in the shooting May 31 inside the gas station in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue. He died at the scene.

Police said Horton and his alleged accomplice likely targeted Townsend.

Surveillance images showed Townsend and a woman pulled into the gas station about 5 p.m., documents state.

Horton and the unidentified man arrived immediately after Townsend in another vehicle, hopping a curb and driving through a grassy area before parking at the far south gas pumps, records allege.

Horton approached Townsend inside the store, the video showed.