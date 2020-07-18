Shooting at Crown Point bar sparks investigation, police say

CROWN POINT — Police are investigating a shooting at a Crown Point sports bar Friday night, police said.
The shooting happened at Rivals Sports Bar and Grill at 1910 North Main Street, Crown Point Chief of Police Pete Land said.
Land said police will release further information soon as details are gathered from case detectives.
The Rivals Sports Bar and Grill staff said the venue remains open for business Saturday.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.
