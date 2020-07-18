You are the owner of this article.
Shooting at Crown Point bar sparks investigation, police say
Shooting at Crown Point bar sparks investigation, police say

Lauren Cross

CROWN POINT — Police are investigating a shooting at a Crown Point sports bar Friday night, police said. 

The shooting happened at Rivals Sports Bar and Grill at 1910 North Main Street, Crown Point Chief of Police Pete Land said. 

Land said police will release further information soon as details are gathered from case detectives. 

The Rivals Sports Bar and Grill staff said the venue remains open for business Saturday.

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

