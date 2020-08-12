Shooting critically wounds 20-year-old; suspect at large, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening.

At 5:04 p.m. police responded to at least six shots fired picked up by the Shotspotter system in the 3900 block of Fern Street, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

There, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his head in an alley behind 3934 Fern St. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital and was last reported to be in serious condition. The shooter had fled the scene.

East Chicago detectives and CSI were on scene investigating as of Wednesday evening and more information will be released at a later time, Rivera said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Chicago Police Department anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500 or our the Detective Bureau at 219-391-8318.

Around 7 p.m. East Chicago and Hammond officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at 2918 Carlson Drive, Rivera confirmed.

Several squad cars were at the hotel property and a man was taken into police custody, an eyewitness on scene said.