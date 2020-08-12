Shooting critically wounds 20-year-old; suspect at large, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening.
At 5:04 p.m. police responded to at least six shots fired picked up by the Shotspotter system in the 3900 block of Fern Street, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.
There, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his head in an alley behind 3934 Fern St. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital and was last reported to be in serious condition. The shooter had fled the scene.
East Chicago detectives and CSI were on scene investigating as of Wednesday evening and more information will be released at a later time, Rivera said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Chicago Police Department anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500 or our the Detective Bureau at 219-391-8318.
Around 7 p.m. East Chicago and Hammond officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at 2918 Carlson Drive, Rivera confirmed.
Several squad cars were at the hotel property and a man was taken into police custody, an eyewitness on scene said.
Hammond police were assisting East Chicago officers with an investigation based on reports of a vehicle and subjects at the hotel, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg. Rivera and Kellogg could not immediately confirm if the police presence at the hotel are connected to the shooting.
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Ashley Monique Thomas
Christian Devon Taylor
Chris Remm Pfledderer
Deborah Coloeen Boyd
Edward Reyes
Eric Alan Henry
Frank G. Witvolet
Jessi Leilani McKnight
Lamond Darrin Kelley
Larry Lee Shandel
Londell Walton
Michael Wayne Junigan
Robert A. Arredondo
William Edward Enochs
Jeremy Hudson
Lester David Dudley
Max Thomas Ballantyne
Michael William Bosch
Pablito Madera
Stefen Cordell Rice
Tiffany Nicole Jenkins
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Andre Alfonzo Long
Brian Thomas Ohalloran
Daniel P. Pace
Donald Coty Kaczmarzewski
Jade Ashlee Szpyrka
Jason William Kalbac
Jeffrey A. Grabiak
Jeremiah Anthony Owens
Joshua Nathaniel Hash
Keith Allen Miller
Natalie Elizabeth Flowers
Sergio Jose Aguayo
Tony Alan Thompson
Jose L. Angel, Jr.
Michael Austin, Jr.
Ruben Carbajal
Gabriel A. Dorado
Benjamin E. Holden, Jr.
Jennifer S. Hurley
Rhodney A. Lewis
Markeese M. Logan
Edmanuel Morales
Diana P. Perry
Perry E. Smith
Mykal D. Todd
Tyrone Webster, Jr.
Michael T. Allen
Adrian R. Aviles
John W. Benoit
Javon Britton
Arnajhianna J. Coursey
Michael D. Cox
Francisco J. Flores
Larry D. Jones
Tabitha T. Jones
Peter J. Medrano
Brandon M. Murphy
Robert A. Orosz, Jr.
Robert J. Penrose
Angel P. Ruiz
Earl L. Ryan, Jr.
Cody A. Glass
Christian L. Herbert
Isaac Maldonado
Jason F. Rodriguez
Danny Salinas
Mellissa R. Smith
Matthew S. Vinezeano
Daniel B. Zarndt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!