Shooting critically wounds 20-year-old; suspect at large, police say
Hammond Hotel

Around 7 p.m. East Chicago and Hammond officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at 2918 Carlson Drive in Hammond. 

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening. 

At 5:04 p.m. police responded to at least six shots fired picked up by the Shotspotter system in the 3900 block of Fern Street, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera. 

There, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his head in an alley behind 3934 Fern St. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital and was last reported to be in serious condition. The shooter had fled the scene. 

East Chicago detectives and CSI were on scene investigating as of Wednesday evening and more information will be released at a later time, Rivera said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Chicago Police Department anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500 or our the Detective Bureau at 219-391-8318.

Around 7 p.m. East Chicago and Hammond officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at 2918 Carlson Drive, Rivera confirmed.

Several squad cars were at the hotel property and a man was taken into police custody, an eyewitness on scene said. 

Hammond police were assisting East Chicago officers with an investigation based on reports of a vehicle and subjects at the hotel, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg. Rivera and Kellogg could not immediately confirm if the police presence at the hotel are connected to the shooting. 

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

