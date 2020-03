Shooting in home sends 20-year-old to hospital, police say

HAMMOND — A dispute led to a shooting that sent a 20-year-old to a hospital, police said.

At 1:50 p.m. Friday police responded to a gunshot victim at a residence in the 1500 block of Beverly Street in Hammond, police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

A domestic dispute broke out inside the home and a 56-year-old man shot a 20-year-old man, Kellogg said. The 20-year-old was taken to a hospital and his condition was unknown Friday night.

Authorities have identified the suspect and are working to apprehend him. The two men knew each other and there is no threat to the public, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when available.

