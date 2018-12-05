EAST CHICAGO— At least one person was injured after a shooting Wednesday night.
Around 7:40 p.m. East Chicago police responded to a shooting that appeared to have occurred in the parking lot of Lakeside Gardens apartment complex at the 3600 block of Superior Court.
It is unknown how many were injured in the shooting, however at least one victim was taken to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago.
A reporter on scene said a second-story window appeared to have been shot out and blood could be seen on the ground next to a parked vehicle.
The scene was under active investigation Wednesday night and crime scene tape was put up around the parking lot and apartment building entrance.