Shooting injures man at Gary intersection, police say

GARY — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man at a Gary intersection Friday night.

At 7:58 p.m. officers responded to a man down at E. 43rd Avenue and Massachusettes Street in Gary, according to Gary Police Department reports.

A man suffering from gunshot wounds was found in the area and transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for medical care, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady. The man’s condition is currently unknown.

Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call the the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 219-881-7300, extension 32003, or the GPD Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

