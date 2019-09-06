{{featured_button_text}}
CRIME STOCK
FILE

CALUMET CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 20-year-old man at a street intersection in Calumet City.

Police and emergency crews responded to reports of a gunshot victim around 4:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sibley Boulevard and Gordon Avenue, according to the Calumet City Police Department. 

Officers found a 20-year-old Calumet City man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a trauma center at a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries, police said. 

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Police are investigating the shooting and asked anyone with information to contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.