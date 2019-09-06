CALUMET CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 20-year-old man at a street intersection in Calumet City.
Police and emergency crews responded to reports of a gunshot victim around 4:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sibley Boulevard and Gordon Avenue, according to the Calumet City Police Department.
Officers found a 20-year-old Calumet City man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a trauma center at a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries, police said.
Police are investigating the shooting and asked anyone with information to contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.