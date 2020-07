Shooting on Bishop Ford ends in crash between suspect, victim, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway ended with a crash a short time later involving the suspect’s and victim’s vehicles, police said.

On Monday, Christopher L. Smothers, 32, of Chicago, was charged with attempted murder, according to Illinois State Police.

At 3:17 p.m. Sunday police responded to a 911 call in which a suspect had shot at someone’s vehicle multiple times while driving south on Interstate 94 at 130th Street.

The victim gave police a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was relayed to local authorities.

At 3:47 p.m. the Chicago Police Department informed Illinois troopers of a crash in Chicago that involved the vehicles of both the victim and the suspect from the expressway shooting earlier that day.

Police took Smothers into custody and a weapon was recovered from his vehicle, police said. Smothers’ bond was set at $100,000 and the investigation is ongoing.

