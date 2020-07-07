Shooting on I-80/94 sends 1 to hospital, police say

Return to homepage ×
HAMMOND — Indiana State Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to one person being shot.
Cpl. Daniel Becker of the ISP said one person was shot on Interstate 80/94 near the Kennedy Avenue exit Tuesday night during an alleged road rage incident.
The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary. The condition of the victim was unknown Tuesday night.
An eyewitness at the scene described a four-door, white BMW with two bullet holes in its rear passenger door. Police confirmed it was the vehicle the victim was in.
Becker said there isn't any information on the suspect, or the vehicle he or she was driving, at this time.
Hammond police also responded to the scene.
Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.
