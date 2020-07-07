You are the owner of this article.
Shooting on I-80/94 sends 1 to hospital, police say
Police investigate a white BMW that had two bullet holes in the passenger side, rear door following a road rage incident on Interstate 80/94 Tuesday night. 

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

HAMMOND — Indiana State Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to one person being shot.

Cpl. Daniel Becker of the ISP said one person was shot on Interstate 80/94 near the Kennedy Avenue exit Tuesday night during an alleged road rage incident. 

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary. The condition of the victim was unknown Tuesday night.

An eyewitness at the scene described a four-door, white BMW with two bullet holes in its rear passenger door. Police confirmed it was the vehicle the victim was in. 

Becker said there isn't any information on the suspect, or the vehicle he or she was driving, at this time. 

Hammond police also responded to the scene. 

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

