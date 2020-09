Shooting suspect vehicle flees, pursuit ends in crash, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET CITY — A pursuit ended in a crash and the arrest of two people believed to be connected to a shooting, police said.

At 3:49 p.m. Thursday a patrolling Calumet City officer saw a black SUV that was reported as stolen out of Chicago, said Calumet City Chief Christopher Fletcher.

The same SUV was also believed to be connected to a shooting that happened previously in Calumet City, Fletcher said. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled, leading a chase.

The chase ended after the SUV struck another vehicle on 147th Street just east of Interstate 57 in Posen. Both vehicles were damaged but there were no injuries, police reported.

Those inside the SUV fled on foot from the wreck. But with the help other agencies, authorities were able to catch them. Two people were arrested and remain in police custody and police confiscated a loaded firearm from the SUV.

The identities of the two suspects have not been released pending formal charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.