Lauren Cross, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — Following an early morning shooting that wounded two men, authorities are in active investigation mode to find suspects, police said.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday patrol officers were called to a gunshots fired report in the 100 block of Dewolfe Street in Michigan City, said Michigan City police Cpl. Cisco Rodriguez.

Soon after the call, officers were told two people suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at Franciscan Health Michigan City. Both victims were described as men in their early 20’s, who are in stable condition and are still being treated for their wounds, Rodriguez said.

Authorities found evidence in the 100 block of Dewolfe Street and are in active investigation of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Royce Williams at 219-874-3221, Ext: 1043, or call the Michigan City Police Department crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.

Police said tips can remain anonymous and individuals can also contact investigators through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook Messenger.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.