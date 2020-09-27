Shootout with police ends with homicide suspect injured, in custody, authorities say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A suspect in a fatal shooting outside a night club Sunday morning is in custody after a shootout with police, authorities said.

The suspect was shot in the leg and is under guard at a medical facility after exchanging gunfire with police who were responding to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of Broadway, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Gary police responded about 2:30 a.m. While dispersing a crowd outside the Loft Adiq Ultra Lounge, police saw the suspect shooting another man, who was lying on the ground, Westerfield said.

The suspect then began firing at officers after they engaged with him, police said. The suspect was shot in the leg and is in stable condition, Westerfield said. No officers were injured during the incident, she said.

The 28-year-old shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's office. His death was ruled a homicide, Westerfield said.

The Metro Homicide Unit will be investigating the homicide, and the Lake County Sheriff's Department will investigate the officer-involved shooting, Westerfield said.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.