Shoplifting suspect dies after crash during police chase

PORTAGE — A shoplifting suspect died last week after he was airlifted from the scene of a fiery crash following a police chase from Portage to Lake Station, records show.
David Velez, 37, of East Chicago, died Wednesday afternoon at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The cause and manner of death were multiple blunt force injuries suffered when a motor vehicle struck a fixed object near the 1400 block of Ripley Street, the medical examiner said.
Portage police did not immediately respond Sunday to questions about whether an outside agency was investigating or whether the pursuit complied with their policies.
Police previously said they responded about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to a theft from the Walmart at 6087 U.S. 6. A company loss prevention officer told police the suspect stole alcohol and housewares and then fled in a maroon Lexus driving westbound on U.S. 6, police Sgt. Rob Maynard said.
Portage police spotted the Lexus going north on Willowcreek Road and attempted to stop the driver near Central Avenue, but he led them onto the Willowcreek Bypass, police said.
While attempting to turn, the man lost control of the Lexus and struck a concrete curb and guardrail. Despite a flat tire, the driver continued west on Interstate 94 and exited onto the ramp at Ripley Street, police said.
At the top of the ramp, the driver lost control again, slid sideways and crashed into a middle concrete barrier, bringing the chase to a stop.
As officers approached, smoke began pouring from the engine compartment and filled the vehicle.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was found unconscious in the wreckage, Maynard said. Police pulled him out and began to administer medical aid.
The man suffered serious internal injuries and was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Velez was pronounced dead at 12:22 p.m. at the Chicago hospital, the medical examiner's office said.
A Portage officer suffered a minor cut pulling the man from the wreckage, and a Portage police car was damaged when a rim from the Lexus struck an officer's windshield.
