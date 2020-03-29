Shops 96, 109th projects continue under stay-at-home order, officials say

Major redevelopment projects are in the works for key thoroughfares in South Lake County, including 109th Avenue in Crown Point and U.S. 41 (Wicker Avenue) in St. John.
Currently, Region municipalities are being shut down because of Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, which was issued on Monday.
The executive order includes provisions for essential businesses and operations to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those operations include health care and public health operations; human services operations; essential government functions; and essential infrastructure, which includes critical trades such as construction.
As of now, key projects in South Lake County remain on track, officials said late last week.
Recently, ground was broken on a utility project along 109th, setting up the corridor for the city's future 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement project, which is set to begin once the utility work is complete.
"As of right now, Gough construction is proceeding forward because they believe that the ... health and safety of the employees are not going to be put in jeopardy," Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.
The work is considered essential for the health, safety and well-being of the community, Uran added.
"Each day, things can change. But right now, we're following the recommendations of the governor, and he's getting his recommendations from the president," Uran said.
Uran added he doesn't anticipate the project timeline will be affected based on current directives from the state.
Once the utility project is complete, Walsh & Kelly Inc. will proceed with the first phase of the 109th improvement project, which consists of installing a roundabout at Mississippi and 109th and extending the road south to connect to 113th Avenue.
The goal is to have the roundabout complete and operational by late summer or early fall, Uran said.
Walsh & Kelly Inc. was one of three companies to submit bids for the project. Those bids were announced during a special Board of Works meeting on March 12.
Shops 96 moves forward
Despite working on a delayed timeline, work in the Shops 96 development is moving forward, said new Town Manager Craig Phillips.
On Tuesday, construction crews mobilized and began installing a new left turn lane on U.S. 41 and 96th Place that will service businesses, including Avgo, Schoop's, Dunkin', Roma Grill and St. John Pool Center.
The work is expected to continue through the end of May and will cause delays between 97th Lane and Wall Street, Phillips added.
Though the project is working on a delayed timetable, it should still move along according to its new schedule, Phillips said.
"There's not going to be any sort of change in anything, as far as our working with the developer or the contractors or consultants associated with the project on a routine basis, obviously, mostly remotely," Phillips said.
Any other business related to the project remains on hold while town meetings are postponed, Phillips added.
"If this becomes a more long-term thing, we're going to have to reevaluate and possibly make changes to how we hold our meetings and make those more virtual ... we're learning about that as we go," he said.
