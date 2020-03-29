Shops 96, 109th projects continue under stay-at-home order, officials say

The work is considered essential for the health, safety and well-being of the community, Uran added.

"Each day, things can change. But right now, we're following the recommendations of the governor, and he's getting his recommendations from the president," Uran said.

Uran added he doesn't anticipate the project timeline will be affected based on current directives from the state.

Once the utility project is complete, Walsh & Kelly Inc. will proceed with the first phase of the 109th improvement project, which consists of installing a roundabout at Mississippi and 109th and extending the road south to connect to 113th Avenue.

The goal is to have the roundabout complete and operational by late summer or early fall, Uran said.

Walsh & Kelly Inc. was one of three companies to submit bids for the project. Those bids were announced during a special Board of Works meeting on March 12.

Shops 96 moves forward

Despite working on a delayed timeline, work in the Shops 96 development is moving forward, said new Town Manager Craig Phillips.