Shorewood Forest eyed for drainage upgrades

VALPARAISO — Porter County is preparing for a massive investment in Shorewood Forest drainage improvements.
A study will be conducted by Christopher B. Burke Engineering to determine the scope of the work to be done there, the county’s Storm Water Management Board decided recently.
The Shorewood Forest work is similar to what is now underway in South Haven, where a half-century-old subdivision is seeing storm sewer replacements and other work to address crumbling infrastructure.
“This is another juggernaut we’re going to be taking on,” said Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center.
Shorewood Forest, also a large subdivision, poses some challenges for the county.
Good wants the report to include Shorewood’s history.
“It’s about bringing the people there now up to speed,” Good said.
It was planned as a private development, but at some point, the county took responsibility for the roads and drainage there.
“Nobody came back and cleaned up the legal aspects of it,” Good said, so the county will have to acquire easements to access properties there before the drainage work can be done.
“And not everyone wants to cooperate,” said Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South.
“That’s why the education and public outreach is going to be so important,” Good said.
“You can’t just come onto somebody’s property and do something,” County Engineer Michael Novotney said. Homeowners want to know things like, “What’s going to happen? And am I going to lose my landscaping?”
The report on Shorewood drainage needs should include high- and low-priority problems, Novotney said.
Good wants it to include estimated costs as well, similar to the road map for South Haven improvements done years ago.
“I look at the ravine restoration as sort of a wild card at this point because you don’t know what’s going to work,” Good said.
“This is serious. This is big time,” and that needs to be part of the messaging, Good said.
“This is your business plan overall,” County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.
“Shorewood Forest has always had a bright future, but now it’s going to get even brighter,” Good said.