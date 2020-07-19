Shorewood Forest eyed for drainage upgrades

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Porter County is preparing for a massive investment in Shorewood Forest drainage improvements.

A study will be conducted by Christopher B. Burke Engineering to determine the scope of the work to be done there, the county’s Storm Water Management Board decided recently.

The Shorewood Forest work is similar to what is now underway in South Haven, where a half-century-old subdivision is seeing storm sewer replacements and other work to address crumbling infrastructure.

“This is another juggernaut we’re going to be taking on,” said Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center.

Shorewood Forest, also a large subdivision, poses some challenges for the county.

Good wants the report to include Shorewood’s history.

“It’s about bringing the people there now up to speed,” Good said.

It was planned as a private development, but at some point, the county took responsibility for the roads and drainage there.

“Nobody came back and cleaned up the legal aspects of it,” Good said, so the county will have to acquire easements to access properties there before the drainage work can be done.