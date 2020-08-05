Shorter bribery sentence still leaves Buncich in prison

She said Buncich, who will soon be 75 years old, was elderly and suffering from a variety of illnesses that leave him vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country and federal prisons.

She said he is incapable of committing more crimes, so making him serve more time would be pointless.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Benson, who won Buncich’s conviction in a jury trial three years ago, argued Buncich’s weight loss and the medical care he has received in federal prison have left him in a better medical condition than before his incarceration.

Benson said what hasn’t changed are the facts of Buncich’s criminal conduct that prompted him to extract bribes from county government vendors and then trying to lie his way out of his predicament during three days of testimony during the 2017 trial.

The judge said Buncich used his 25-year career as a law enforcement officer, his former authority as one of the highest elected officials in Lake County and former Lake County Democratic Party chairman to betray the public trust and illegally enrich himself.

He said Buncich brought shame on himself, his public office and local police officers "who put their lives on the line."