Shot East Chicago cop out of surgery; person of interest in hospital, police say

EAST CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer who was among three people shot during an altercation late Sunday suffered five gunshot wounds, police confirmed.

The officer had made it out of surgery at a local hospital as of 3:38 a.m. Monday and was still being held in an intensive care unit in critical condition, ahead of a second surgery, according to a statement from the East Chicago Police Department.

"(He) has a long recovery ahead of him," the Department said.

East Chicago police identified another person — a male civilian who was shot and taken to a local hospital in critical condition — as a person of interest.

A separate person of interest was taken into police custody Sunday, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Police responded after 8 p.m. Sunday, when shots were fired during an altercation in the 4700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard. The off-duty officer and male civilian later identified as a person of interest were shot.

Another civilian, who was across the street, was also injured, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department was called in to investigate the case and will assist East Chicago police with routine 911 and other dispatch calls, Martinez added.