 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shots fired during argument in Griffith parking lot, police say
alert urgent

Shots fired during argument in Griffith parking lot, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime stock file art generic
File

GRIFFITH — A man driving a small sports car shot at another man Wednesday in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Reyome Drive, damaging several unoccupied vehicles, police said.

Griffith police responded about 7:35 p.m. to the parking lot for a report of shots fired, Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

Officers learned gunshots had been fired during a confrontation between a Griffith man and another person, he said.

The Griffith residents told police he was getting out of his vehicle when a man began to yell at him and they argued, Martin said.

The suspect, described as a black man in a dark-colored four-door compact sports car, fired several shots in the Griffith man's direction as he drove away, police said.

The gunfire struck several unoccupied, parked vehicles, but no one was wounded, police said.

Police recovered multiple spent shell casings from the scene. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jim Sibley at 219-924-7503. ext. 239. To remain anonymous, leave a message at 219-922-3085.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Only on AP: Italian doctor a chronic COVID patient

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts