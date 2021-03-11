Shots fired during argument in Griffith parking lot, police say

GRIFFITH — A man driving a small sports car shot at another man Wednesday in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Reyome Drive, damaging several unoccupied vehicles, police said.

Griffith police responded about 7:35 p.m. to the parking lot for a report of shots fired, Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

Officers learned gunshots had been fired during a confrontation between a Griffith man and another person, he said.

The Griffith residents told police he was getting out of his vehicle when a man began to yell at him and they argued, Martin said.

The suspect, described as a black man in a dark-colored four-door compact sports car, fired several shots in the Griffith man's direction as he drove away, police said.

The gunfire struck several unoccupied, parked vehicles, but no one was wounded, police said.

Police recovered multiple spent shell casings from the scene.