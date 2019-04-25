HOBART — Two shuttered popular restaurants along the U.S. 30 corridor in Hobart will be demolished as soon as today.
Building Official Mike Hannigan has signed orders for demolition for the former Don Pablo's and Joe's Crab Shack structures along U.S. 30.
Demolition permits issued for the properties show today as the projected date in which they will be torn down, but the permits allow for the work to be done within 60 days, Hannigan said.
He said water pipes froze months ago in the buildings in the Crossings at Hobart shopping plaza. That left the sprinkler systems in the structures inoperable, which means the facilities no longer comply with the city's fire code.
The Schottenstein Property Group, which owns the Crossings at Hobart, was given the option to remodel the structures or raze them. The company chose to tear down the buildings and filed for the demolition permits, Hannigan said.
Don Pablo's has been closed since August of 2014 and Joe's Crab Shack stopped operating in August of 2017.
In addition to addressing issues with vacant commercial properties, Hobart has been successful at reducing the number of abandoned homes in the community.
Hannigan said the city began paying close attention to vacant homes in 2015.
To get a handle on the number of abandoned residential properties there were in Hobart, city staff in 2016 drove around the community to identify empty dwellings.
Those efforts produce a list of 133 homes, Hannigan said. As of last week, that number has dropped to 47.
“We've done well with that,” Hannigan said.
He said many of the homes that were once abandoned were rehabbed and now have people living in them.
“That's a good sign,” said City Councilman Matt Claussen, who believes that indicates Hobart is a desired place to live.
Hannigan said Hobart also has been focused on razing empty homes that are unsafe or can't be salvaged.
He estimated Hobart has demolished about 20 homes during the last three years.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said Hobart plans to use Community Development Block Grant funding to demolish more dilapidated and empty homes in the city. The CDBG money could pay for as many as eight demolitions, he said.
“We're going to be aggressive and take down the worst of the worst,” Snedecor said.
Hannigan said there are homes that became abandoned after the original list was created. They aren’t yet included in current document, but the city is looking to update it with other empty properties.
City Councilman Josh Huddlestun suggested the city post the list on Hobart's website to encourage people to report vacant residences. Having the list online also could make is easier to access by contractors looking for potential properties to rehab.
Those who know of abandoned dwellings in Hobart can report them to the Building Department at (219) 947-3407.