Side trips near Indiana Dunes National Park

The Chesterton European Market
* The Chesterton European Market takes place every Saturday morning at Broadway and Third Street in quaint downtown Chesterton, just south of the Indiana Dunes Welcome Center in Porter, Indiana and near the Indiana Dunes State Park.
* A premier farmer's markets in Northwest Indiana, the European Market features farm-fresh fruits and festivals as well as art, artisan goods, handcrafted jewelry, oils, pastries and dog treats in a pet-friendly atmosphere. Expect live music, food trucks and a whole lot of ambiance. Afterward, one can visit downtown favorites like the O'Hara and Wilson Bookstore, the Running Vines Winery, the romantic Lucrezia Cafe and Octave Grill, a hipster burger joint.
Michigan City, Indiana
* Mount Baldy, a massive sand dune in the national park, is located in Michigan City, a beachfront town that's home to the Uptown Arts District, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, the Lighthouse Place Premiums Outlets and the Blue Chip Casino. The city also is home to one of the south shore's most popular beaches at Washington Park.
* The town is filled with art galleries, antique stores and must-try restaurants including Shoreline Brewery. One also can visit cultural attractions like the Washington Park Zoo, the Barker Mansion, the Lighthouse Museum and the Friendship International Gardens.
Miller
* The eclectic bohemian enclave of Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood by the Miller Woods and Paul H. Douglas Environmental Education Center has many nearby attractions, such as Lake Street Beach, West Beach, Marquette Park, Miller Lagoon, the Lake Street Gallery and the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.
* There are many dining options, including the popular 18th Street Brewery.
Goblin and the Grocer
* The restaurant and grocery store at 1 West Dunes Highway in Beverly Shores, Indiana, caters to foodies in the Duneland area. It offers wine, coffee and the finer things, including racks of grilled lamb and steam mussels.
* Beverly Shores also features Kemil Beach, one of the most picturesque beaches in the national park system.
Valparaiso
* A few miles south of the Indiana Dunes, Valparaiso boasts many attractions, including many downtown dining spots, Indie Indie Bang Bang, the historic Memorial Opera House and the Porter County History Museum.
* It's home to Valparaiso University and a paradise for coffee lovers with Fluid Coffeebar, Dagger Mountain, Blackbird Cafe and Uptown Cafe. A cultural and culinary hub, Valpo offers much in the way of coffee, craft beer, mead and upscale dining experiences.