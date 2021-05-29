Side trips near Indiana Dunes National Park

Chesterton European Market Hannah Nelson, right, with Mark's Farm Market & Greenhouse, picks out fresh produce for a customer at the Chesterton European Market in Au…

The Chesterton European Market

* The Chesterton European Market takes place every Saturday morning at Broadway and Third Street in quaint downtown Chesterton, just south of the Indiana Dunes Welcome Center in Porter, Indiana and near the Indiana Dunes State Park.

* A premier farmer's markets in Northwest Indiana, the European Market features farm-fresh fruits and festivals as well as art, artisan goods, handcrafted jewelry, oils, pastries and dog treats in a pet-friendly atmosphere. Expect live music, food trucks and a whole lot of ambiance. Afterward, one can visit downtown favorites like the O'Hara and Wilson Bookstore, the Running Vines Winery, the romantic Lucrezia Cafe and Octave Grill, a hipster burger joint.

The Washington Park Zoo preps for winter A llama is shown outside its barn at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City in October 2019.

Michigan City, Indiana

* Mount Baldy, a massive sand dune in the national park, is located in Michigan City, a beachfront town that's home to the Uptown Arts District, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, the Lighthouse Place Premiums Outlets and the Blue Chip Casino. The city also is home to one of the south shore's most popular beaches at Washington Park.