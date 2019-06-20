VALPARAISO — The intersection of Silhavy Road and LaPorte Avenue will be closed for three days next week to continue the construction of a new roundabout.
The intersection will close at midnight Monday and reopen at 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a city news release.
“Despite having rain on 26 of 31 days in May, we remain on schedule to have the new Silhavy/LaPorte roundabout substantially complete by the end of the year,” said Don McGinley, Valparaiso’s director of project and facility management.
“This short interruption of service at the intersection will allow us to enter the next phase of construction.”
The closure is needed to keep the roads safe while the traffic signal is temporarily disabled, according to the city.
Besides these three days, the city plans on maintaining traffic flow on the roads during the rest of the construction project's phases through the end of the year.
The roundabout will have two lanes and four legs flowing into it, which the city says will flow the traffic of 35,000 cars each day more efficiently.
The $5.7-million project is being funded through federal and state dollars, with the local 20% match coming from the commission's bond fund. INDOT will reimburse the city $3.9 million of the cost.