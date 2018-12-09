A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for a Burns Harbor man who has early Parkinson's disease and has been missing since late Saturday morning.
Robert Mottinger, 70, takes a multitude of medications for illnesses and may not have a clear mindset at this time, his granddaughter, Emily Qualkinbush, said.
Indiana State Police said he is believed to be in extreme danger.
Mottinger was last seen 11 a.m. Saturday in Burns Harbor leaving his house to go to a storage facility to grab a humidifier less than a minute away from his home, family said.
Mottinger drove away in a red 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 with an American flag and eagle bug shield on the front of the vehicle and bullet hole sticker decals on the rear window.
Robert's son Ryan Mottinger, 43, of Westville, said his father left with just his jacket and truck, leaving his phone and wallet at home. Family believes he intended to return, he said.
Mottinger is 6 feet tall, weighs around 180 lbs and has gray hair and beard. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and T-shirt and a jean jacket with tan sleeves, according to Ryan Mottinger.
According to state police, he has several tattoos, including an eagle on one shoulder, cross on his chest and barbed wire on both arms.
"We’ve had family members out looking, and me and my wife, we were driving all day yesterday and today, from Portage to the Michigan state line, checking truck stops, rest areas, casinos, malls, every parking lot we see. Emergency rooms," Ryan Mottinger said.
Ryan Mottinger said he and his family met with Burns Harbor police Sunday night in hopes of getting Indiana State Police to issue a statewide Silver Alert.
It's a public notification system used by police to broadcast basic information about missing individuals, including those with mental illness, dependent on medications or those deemed a possible danger to themselves or to others.
Robert Mottinger grew up in Liberty Township and still has family in Kokomo, Portage, Chesterton, and Porter.
Burns Harbor police could not immediately reached for comment.
Anyone with information on Robert Mottinger should contact the Burns Harbor Police Department at 219-787-9411 or call 911.
UPDATE: Mother makes plea for 2 local missing teens to let family know they're safe
Chesterton police and local families are asking for the public's help in locating two teens …