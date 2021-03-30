Silver Alert issued for missing teen girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'

GARY — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teen girl missing from her home who is believed to be in "extreme danger."

Kenedie McNair, 15, of Gary, is believed to be accompanied by her father, 36-year-old Carl Banks, the alert states.

Kenedie was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in Gary.

She is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweat suit and white Adidas tennis shoes, the alert states.

Banks is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 308 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a white GMC Denali with a partial Mississippi plate of JC797.

Anyone with information on Kenedie's whereabouts is urged to contact Gary police at 219-881-1214 or call 911.

