Silver Alert issued for missing teen girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'

GARY — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teen girl missing from her home who is believed to be in "extreme danger."
Kenedie McNair, 15, of Gary, is believed to be accompanied by her father, 36-year-old Carl Banks, the alert states.
Kenedie was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in Gary.
She is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweat suit and white Adidas tennis shoes, the alert states.
Banks is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 308 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a white GMC Denali with a partial Mississippi plate of JC797.
Anyone with information on Kenedie's whereabouts is urged to contact Gary police at 219-881-1214 or call 911.
Alexandria Sierra
Amber Rae Bottorff
Anthony Rice
Antoine Bush
Antoine Monroe
Antonio Amick
Antonio Collier
Antonio Miguel Moreno
Antonio Rogers
Arcadio Rodriguez
Arron Allen
Austin Bell
Brennan Pugh
Brian Alan Carlin
Britney N. Terry
Buster Thrasher
Carlos Hardy
Christine Devine
Corey Frank Rangel
Daniel Drozd
Danilo Cvetkovic
Darien Gornick
Darion Clay
Darion Hood
Darrell McGee
Darren Fillmore
David Brtos
Deon Riddle
Dequan Jones
Dillan Gomez
Donald Comanse
Donald Tarry
Donte Paulk
Edward Wingard
Frederick Lewis
Frederick Milsap
Glen Johnson
Gregory Cox
Gregory Cox
Hershel Phillips
Jamond Williams
Jasmine Knight
Javonni Avila
Jennifer Cooper
Jessica Smith
Kendell Ransom
Kimberly Deanna Brown
Larry Dukes
Lasheanna Cooper
Lauro Guadalupe Vasquez
Matthew Oiler
Matthew Taylor
Michael Schaeffer
Michael Stockman
Michael Zaragoza
Morgan Lara
Nathan Marshall
Nicole Gulich
Nicole Lynn Bernard
Oscar Garza
Phillip Melcic
Richard Sprague
Robert Gahier
Roberto Miranda
Ronnie Adams
Ryan James Lehmann
Ryan King
Samuel Lee Clark
Scott Williams
Stanley Baker
Stanley Bradford
Tameka Straughter
Terry Jackson
Terry Truitt
Tiara Paul
Tyrone Lavell Funchess
Victor Becerra
Wayne R. Weber III
Wiley Hill
Xavier Rhys Jones
Xavier Rich
Young Franzen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!