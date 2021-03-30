 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for missing teen girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'
breaking urgent

Silver Alert issued for missing teen girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'

{{featured_button_text}}
Kenedie McNair

Kenedie McNair, 15, of Gary

 Provided

GARY — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teen girl missing from her home who is believed to be in "extreme danger."

Kenedie McNair, 15, of Gary, is believed to be accompanied by her father, 36-year-old Carl Banks, the alert states.

Kenedie was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in Gary.

She is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweat suit and white Adidas tennis shoes, the alert states.

Banks is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 308 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a white GMC Denali with a partial Mississippi plate of JC797.

Anyone with information on Kenedie's whereabouts is urged to contact Gary police at 219-881-1214 or call 911.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Best moments from Monday's Elite Eight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts