HAMMOND — A member of a violent motorcycle gang is agreeing to admit he murdered the son of a former Gary police chief 20 years ago.

U.S. District Court documents state 60-year-old Bernard Smith has signed an agreement with the U.S. Attorney to plead guilty to federal racketeering and drug charges.

The 11-page document, made public Monday, alleges Smith was a dues-paying member of the Sin City Deciples, a motorcycle club first formed in 1967 in downtown Gary that later spread chapters across Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky and several western states.

A federal grand jury indicted Smith and 15 other men in July 2021, charging them with conspiracy to commit violent crimes in the name of the Sin City Deciples.

The U.S. Attorney alleges its members enriched themselves with drug and firearms sales and forced other motorcycle organizations to pay them dues.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon has scheduled a hearing June 22 for Smith to formally plead guilty to two felony counts.

If the judge accepts his change of plea as being a voluntary and knowledgeable abandonment of his constitutional rights, Smith would be the ninth Deciples member to give up his right to a jury trial.

Smith, who is also known by his street names “Flirt” and “Preacher,” admits in an 11-page court document he conspired with other Sin City Deciples in their criminal racketeering enterprise, and rose to become Gary Chapter president and a member of its national board.

He further admits he fatally shot 40-year-old Rodney Boone in August 2003 outside the victim’s residence in Gary’s Tolleston neighborhood.

A Times Story in 2003 identified Boone as the son of former Gary Police Chief Charles Boone, Gary's first black police chief, first appointed in 1970 by then-Mayor Richard Hatcher and leading the city’s police department for nine years.

Gary police said in 2003 someone in a pickup truck opened fire on Rodney Boone, only minutes after the victim had been seen in an argument.

Smith’s plea agreement states, “Concerning the murder of Rodney Boone, I admit that on or about Aug. 22, 2003, I was present near 2445 Arthur Street in Gary, Indiana when I knowingly, intentionally and with a premeditated design shot and killed Rodney Boone." The statement gives no motive for Rodney Boone's homicide.

Smith further admits he fatally shot Erik Walker Feb. 23, 1995, during a heated argument at an unidentified restaurant on Broadway in Gary.

Smith states the two men pulled guns on each other during the confrontation and he fired just after Walker had cocked his gun and attempted to shoot him.

Smith acknowledges in his plea agreement the shooting “does not rise to the level of self-defense, but does qualify as voluntary manslaughter as I was acting in sudden heat.

If the judge accepts Smith’s plea agreement, Smith would face a prison sentence of no more than 30 years.

