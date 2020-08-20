 Skip to main content
Single assailant stabbed 4 homeless, sleeping men, police say
Single assailant stabbed 4 homeless, sleeping men, police say

CHICAGO — Investigators believe a single assailant has stabbed four homeless men while they slept, killing one and seriously injuring three others since July, Chicago police said.

The latest attack occurred early Tuesday on the South Side, police said.

“In all four of these cases, the offender has approached homeless male victims while they were sleeping and has stabbed them in the neck with his left hand. Offender attacks the sleeping unsuspected victims and flees the scene,” a police alert about the attacks said.

The first known attack and only fatal one was discovered July 9, the Chicago Tribune reported. Aaron Curry, 58, was found slain, the blade of the knife still lodged in his shoulder, lying on a mattress on the south end of Grant Park, police said. The handle of the knife was nearby.

Authorities said the assailant has worn the same gray hooded sweatshirt during three of the attacks. The sweatshirt has “Aero 1987″ on the front in red letters. The suspect is described as a Black man who stands about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall and who has a slim build. He has black hair worn in an afro, police said.

