Single assailant stabbed 4 homeless, sleeping men, police say

CHICAGO — Investigators believe a single assailant has stabbed four homeless men while they slept, killing one and seriously injuring three others since July, Chicago police said.
The latest attack occurred early Tuesday on the South Side, police said.
“In all four of these cases, the offender has approached homeless male victims while they were sleeping and has stabbed them in the neck with his left hand. Offender attacks the sleeping unsuspected victims and flees the scene,” a police alert about the attacks said.
The first known attack and only fatal one was discovered July 9, the Chicago Tribune reported. Aaron Curry, 58, was found slain, the blade of the knife still lodged in his shoulder, lying on a mattress on the south end of Grant Park, police said. The handle of the knife was nearby.
Authorities said the assailant has worn the same gray hooded sweatshirt during three of the attacks. The sweatshirt has “Aero 1987″ on the front in red letters. The suspect is described as a Black man who stands about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall and who has a slim build. He has black hair worn in an afro, police said.
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!