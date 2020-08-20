Single assailant stabbed 4 homeless, sleeping men, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Investigators believe a single assailant has stabbed four homeless men while they slept, killing one and seriously injuring three others since July, Chicago police said.

The latest attack occurred early Tuesday on the South Side, police said.

“In all four of these cases, the offender has approached homeless male victims while they were sleeping and has stabbed them in the neck with his left hand. Offender attacks the sleeping unsuspected victims and flees the scene,” a police alert about the attacks said.

The first known attack and only fatal one was discovered July 9, the Chicago Tribune reported. Aaron Curry, 58, was found slain, the blade of the knife still lodged in his shoulder, lying on a mattress on the south end of Grant Park, police said. The handle of the knife was nearby.