Six ex-employees sue Hobart Township Assessor over election backing

HAMMOND — Six former employees of Hobart Township Assessor Randall J. Guernsey are suing him for firing them for refusing to support his 2018 reelection bid.

Allen Price, Brenda Swallow, Alex Leonard, Lorrie Leonard, Denise Kendall and Candace Burton say Lake County, Hobart Township and Guernsey owe them unspecified monetary damages over loss of their employment and the emotional distress of losing their jobs, which provided them more than $177,000 in combined annual income, according to county records.

Lloyd Mullen, a Crown Point attorney representing six of Guernsey's former employees, alleges Guernsey practiced an outlawed tradition of patronage politics where officeholders rewarded and punished employees for the degree of loyalty.

Guernsey has been a longtime fixture in local politics.

He served 11 years as a Merrillville Town Council member and 12 years as Ross Township assessor. He ran unsuccessfully for county assessor in 2010.

He was first elected Hobart Township assessor six years ago and was running for reelection in 2018 when Price challenged Guernsey in the Democratic primary.

Guernsey defeated Price by a margin of 1,640 votes to 1,439 votes.