Six ex-employees sue Hobart Township Assessor over election backing

HAMMOND — Six former employees of Hobart Township Assessor Randall J. Guernsey are suing him for firing them for refusing to support his 2018 reelection bid.
Allen Price, Brenda Swallow, Alex Leonard, Lorrie Leonard, Denise Kendall and Candace Burton say Lake County, Hobart Township and Guernsey owe them unspecified monetary damages over loss of their employment and the emotional distress of losing their jobs, which provided them more than $177,000 in combined annual income, according to county records.
Lloyd Mullen, a Crown Point attorney representing six of Guernsey's former employees, alleges Guernsey practiced an outlawed tradition of patronage politics where officeholders rewarded and punished employees for the degree of loyalty.
Guernsey has been a longtime fixture in local politics.
He served 11 years as a Merrillville Town Council member and 12 years as Ross Township assessor. He ran unsuccessfully for county assessor in 2010.
He was first elected Hobart Township assessor six years ago and was running for reelection in 2018 when Price challenged Guernsey in the Democratic primary.
Guernsey defeated Price by a margin of 1,640 votes to 1,439 votes.
The suit alleges Guernsey then used his official authority to target Price and the five others who didn’t work for Guernsey’s campaign — transforming the office into a hostile work environment.
Mullen said in a 2018 notice of intent to sue that Guernsey made their work hours less convenient, shortened their lunch breaks and made Price, his defeated opponent, take over the duties of the cleaning lady.
Mullen said Guernsey waged a war on any employees who did not support his re-election and eventually discharged all six.
Guernsey and his staff set real estate values in Hobart Township for the purposes of calculating the county's annual property tax bills.
Guernsey couldn't be reached for comment.
Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Brian Christopher Taylor
Brian William Ferry
Darius Earl Pickett
Jose Angel Colon
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Lawrence Howard Fentress III
Scott A. Williams
Victor David Rivera Jr.
Alaina R. Laskarin
Darryl Dewayne Walton
David Edwin Steadman
Marshawn Dante Martin
Rachel Lauren Peabody
Rance Gamal Mitchell
Ronnie Lawrence Jackson III
Roosevelt Bennett
Andrea Vicki Dean
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Jade Ashlee Szypyrka
Jeffrey Wardale Davis
Kali Joy Branchcomb
Oleg V. Fedosov
Robert Charles Hinshaw
Andre J.M. Jackson
Aaron Jacob Collins
Billy Don Borders III
Brandan Dakota Campbell
Brian Andrew Bice
Brian Xavier Celio
Carey Ray Crawford
Gerald Wilson Painter
Gerardo Armenta Gudino
Isaac David Harris
Jordan Tyler Wheeler
Kyle Lamar Hawkins
Arturo Gomez
Eric Anthony Dearing
Kenneth C. Miller
Lindsay Jordan Boston
Manuel M Razo Jr.
Mark Anthony McClom
Marty Allen Sowles
Niemah Christopher Crews
Steven McGruder
Jill Denise Deluna
Lawrence Charles Green
Kristalynn Marie Kallay
Ronald Glenn Kelley III
Hannah Olivia Kinnett
Amber Rose Kowal
Dorian Geovanni Lampton-Funches
Keith L Naide
Latanya Renee Snelling
Stephanie Denise Sturgell
Rory Alphonzo Walker
Steven Robert Webber
Shaquille L. Hughes
Brett Anthony Lewandowski
Cierra Angelique Biffle
David E. Clary
Duane Anthony Quinn
Grant Michael Shaughnessy
Robert A. Racich
Shaquille Lamarr Hughes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!