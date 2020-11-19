Six more COVID-19 deaths and 861 new cases reported in Northwest Indiana

Six more deaths attributed to COVID-19, and 861 new cases, were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Three of the new deaths were reported in Lake County, two in LaPorte and one in Porter.
The fatalities were among 59 new deaths reported across Indiana, bringing the state total to 4,889.
Region death totals include 433 in Lake County, 86 in LaPorte County, 73 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and eight in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Oct. 30 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 254 deaths as probable, no change from Wednesday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Northwest Indiana's five-county region added 911 new COVID-19 cases. Counts stood at 24,508 in Lake County, up 514; 7,144 in Porter County, up 223; 4,080 in LaPorte County, up 79; 1,238 in Jasper County, up 21; and 508 in Newton County, up 24.
Across the border, Calumet City reported 1,848 cases, up 31 from the day before, and 19,863 tests, while Lansing reported 1,665, up 26, and 15,438 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Indiana reported 7,420 new cases added statewide in the 24-hour reporting period, pushing Indiana's total to 275,503.
The Porter County Health Department listed 55 patients hospitalized and 4,399 people recovered.
Positivity rates in NWI are 15.4% in Lake County, down from 15.8% Wednesday; 16.4% in Porter County, down from 16.7%; 11.9% in LaPorte County, up from 11.6%; 22.0% in Newton County, up from 20.7%; and 12.6% in Jasper County, down from 13.5%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 12.1% seven-day rate, down from 12.2%, and a 6.8% cumulative rate for all tests, unchanged from the day before. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 6-12.
The state reported 2,009,763 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,725,334 tests have been taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary, and Kankakee Fire Station, 12161 N. County Road 200 East in Wheatfield.
New COVID-19 restrictions for Lake, Porter counties: What you need to know
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.