Six more COVID-19 deaths and 861 new cases reported in Northwest Indiana

Across the border, Calumet City reported 1,848 cases, up 31 from the day before, and 19,863 tests, while Lansing reported 1,665, up 26, and 15,438 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Indiana reported 7,420 new cases added statewide in the 24-hour reporting period, pushing Indiana's total to 275,503.

The Porter County Health Department listed 55 patients hospitalized and 4,399 people recovered.

Positivity rates in NWI are 15.4% in Lake County, down from 15.8% Wednesday; 16.4% in Porter County, down from 16.7%; 11.9% in LaPorte County, up from 11.6%; 22.0% in Newton County, up from 20.7%; and 12.6% in Jasper County, down from 13.5%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 12.1% seven-day rate, down from 12.2%, and a 6.8% cumulative rate for all tests, unchanged from the day before. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 6-12.

The state reported 2,009,763 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,725,334 tests have been taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.