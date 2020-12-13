Six more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Six more Northwest Indiana residents died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
New fatalities from the respiratory disease included three more in Lake County, two in LaPorte County and one in Porter County.
A total of 828 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 527 in Lake County, 144 in Porter County, 116 in LaPorte County, 24 in Jasper County and 17 in Newton County.
There were 37 new fatalities across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 6,495.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 21 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 310 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region added 664 more coronavirus cases across its five-county area. New county totals included 34,758 in Lake County, up 417; 10,686 in Porter County, up 116; 6,127 in LaPorte County, up 81; 2,053 in Jasper County, up 29; and 730 in Newton County, up 21.
Across Indiana, there were 6,025 new cases, pushing the state's total to 425,434.
New cases were reported between Nov. 13 and Saturday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,476 cases and 24,404 tested. Lansing had 2,267 cases and 18,939 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 42 patients hospitalized and 8,725 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 15.5% in Lake County, down from 16.3% Saturday; 12.9% in Porter County, down from 13.8%; 10.9% in LaPorte County, down from 11.6%; 9.7% in Newton County, down from 11.1%; and 12.8% in Jasper County, down from 14.1%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.