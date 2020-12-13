Six more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Six more Northwest Indiana residents died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

New fatalities from the respiratory disease included three more in Lake County, two in LaPorte County and one in Porter County.

A total of 828 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 527 in Lake County, 144 in Porter County, 116 in LaPorte County, 24 in Jasper County and 17 in Newton County.

There were 37 new fatalities across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 6,495.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 21 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 310 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.