Six named National Merit Semifinalists

Andrew plans to study Molecular Biology/Biochemistry and is undecided on his college/university at this time.

Herr is the son of Jeffrey and Lynne Herr of Porter. He is active member in Trojan Guard Marching Band and Sandpipers Show Choir. He takes Advance Placement courses and is an honor roll student. Daniel plans to study Computer Science with a focus on Video Game Programming at Bradley University.

Hoham is the daughter of Monica Conrad and Hattie Hoham of Westville. She is active in Debate and Science Olympiad. Hattie plans to study Biology at Johns Hopkins University.

Streeter is the son of John and Jennifer Streeter of Valparaiso. He is active in NHS and Varsity cross country and track. Matthew plans to study education and is undecided on his college/university at this time.

Weinberg is the daughter of Charles and Carolyn Weinberg of Dune Acres. She is active in NHS, EARTH Club, French Club, and is a PSAT/SAT/ACT Study Group Leader. Marina plans to study French and is undecided on her college/university at this time.

