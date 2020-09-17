Six named National Merit Semifinalists

CHESTERTON — Chesterton High School has six seniors who are among the nation’s 16,000 Semifinalists announced in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Corp. (NMSC) competition.
These students have completed the first step in the competition for some 7,600 Merit Scholarships, worth more than $30 million, to be offered next spring.
Based on selection index scores on the 2019 PSAT/NMSQT, those CHS students cited in the 66th annual competition are Ryan Donovan, Andrew Engel, Daniel Herr, Hattie Hoham, Matthew Streeter and Marina Weinberg.
Donovan is the son of Thad and Susan Donovan of Chesterton. He is active in Debate, Soccer, German Club, Band, National Honor Society (NHS), Natural Helpers. National Forensic League (NFL) Special Distinction, State Debate Policy first place, Districts Debate Policy first place, ISSMA gold medal performance. Ryan plans to study Biomedical Engineering at Northwestern University.
Engel is the son of Steven and Kristi Engel of Chesterton. He is a member of Trojan Guard Marching Band, Pep Band, Band, Pit Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra, Show Choir Backup Band, Jazz Band, Theater, Club EARTH, Key Club, CHS Young Democrats, NHS, Tri-M Music Honor Society, German Club, Science Olympiad and Academic Super Bowl. His accomplishments include: Numerous ISSMA gold medal performances, ISSMA State Superior Solo, Numerous placings in Science Olympiad and Academic Super Bowl, CHS Trig Star, AP Scholar with Distinction, Outstanding Contribution to the Percussion Ensemble, as well as leadership roles in Marching Band, Club EARTH, and Key Club.
Andrew plans to study Molecular Biology/Biochemistry and is undecided on his college/university at this time.
Herr is the son of Jeffrey and Lynne Herr of Porter. He is active member in Trojan Guard Marching Band and Sandpipers Show Choir. He takes Advance Placement courses and is an honor roll student. Daniel plans to study Computer Science with a focus on Video Game Programming at Bradley University.
Hoham is the daughter of Monica Conrad and Hattie Hoham of Westville. She is active in Debate and Science Olympiad. Hattie plans to study Biology at Johns Hopkins University.
Streeter is the son of John and Jennifer Streeter of Valparaiso. He is active in NHS and Varsity cross country and track. Matthew plans to study education and is undecided on his college/university at this time.
Weinberg is the daughter of Charles and Carolyn Weinberg of Dune Acres. She is active in NHS, EARTH Club, French Club, and is a PSAT/SAT/ACT Study Group Leader. Marina plans to study French and is undecided on her college/university at this time.
