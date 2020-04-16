Slain Indianapolis officer remembered as compassionate

Tiana Leath, one of the slain officer’s two sisters, offered a heartfelt remembrance, saying she looked up to her older sister even though as children she was bossy and wanted to run things. She recalled that Bre had shown her just two weeks ago how to make her “famous mac and cheese” recipe, and said her late sister was a source of encouragement.

“She had a way of making you think, `You know what, I really can do better. I want more for myself,’” Tiana Leath said, calling her sister “compassionate, determined, God-fearing and beautiful."

“I’m going to make you proud. Most definitely,” she said, speaking of her sister.

Tiana Leath said Bre, who was the mother a 3-year-old son, Zayn, was an “amazing" dedicated mother and promised that she and her family would shower him with love.

“I want to you know Bre that Zayn will get so much love and kisses and tickles that you’re going to be jealous,” she said, choking up with tears.

Police chaplain Patricia Holman called Leath “a beautiful flower that was picked way too soon.”