Slaveholder Douglas' statue to be removed from Capitol lawn

Douglas was elected to the Senate in 1847. He and prominent Whig Sen. Henry Clay fashioned the Compromise of 1850. It settled the matter of lands ceded in the Mexican War and put Douglas' notion of “popular sovereignty” — that U.S. territories could decide whether to allow slavery — into the political lexicon.

The idea delayed the Civil War and helped him best Lincoln in his 1858 bid for reelection to the Senate, long remembered because of a series of debates between the two, but proved his undoing by the time the two squared off for president in 1860.

The father of Douglas' first wife bequeathed a Mississippi plantation with 100 slaves to his daughter in 1847. Douglas hired a plantation manager while using his 20% share of the income to fund his campaigns, according to Blumenthal.

Menard, who became a successful fur trader in southwestern Illinois nearly 30 years before statehood and was the state’s first lieutenant governor, owned slaves as late as 1830, records show.

The architect board also voted to seek a rule change that would allow Capitol lawn commemorations of people without direct ties to Illinois. It's the reason a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. is on the lawn of the nearby Illinois State Library. The board would like to see King memorialized more prominently.