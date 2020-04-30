Slowed COVID-19 spread leaves thousands of makeshift beds empty

Five weeks ago, Pritzker laid out a grim worst-case scenario: If virus-containment failed, the state would need 38,000 more hospital beds, including 9,000 equipped for intensive care.

That prompted a scramble for space. On April 3, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot rechristened McCormick Place as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients, praising the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for around-the-clock work to ready the first 500 beds.

But the goal was always to keep it empty. If the beds are never used, "then we will have done our job,” the governor said.

So far, existing hospital bed space has largely sufficed. As of last week, just 12 patients had been treated at McCormick Place, and six of those were released.

