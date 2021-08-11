'Smiling faces again': Elementary students in Portage start the new school year with optional masks and plenty of excitment

PORTAGE — Carolyn Gates had to leave her daughter at the door, rather than walking her all the way to the classroom, on her first day of kindergarten at Crisman Elementary School.

Gates said she wishes she could have had that experience with her daughter — who bravely bolted into the school by herself — like she did with her son, who just started third grade. But she’s at least thankful for her daughter to be starting in-person instead of virtually.

Wednesday was the first day of school for Crisman and the rest of Portage Township Schools, where students have the option to wear masks. This week, Porter County moved to the yellow status on the state’s colored coded system as positivity increased to 6.8%.

“I’m happy that we’re all back in person, that we can see all their smiling faces again without the masks,” said Christina Coros, a Title 1 teacher.

Gates said her daughter had a mask in her bag, but doesn’t expect her to want to keep it on if her peers aren’t wearing them.