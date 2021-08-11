'Smiling faces again': Elementary students in Portage start the new school year with optional masks and plenty of excitment

PORTAGE — Carolyn Gates had to leave her daughter at the door, rather than walking her all the way to the classroom, on her first day of kindergarten at Crisman Elementary School.
Gates said she wishes she could have had that experience with her daughter — who bravely bolted into the school by herself — like she did with her son, who just started third grade. But she’s at least thankful for her daughter to be starting in-person instead of virtually.
Wednesday was the first day of school for Crisman and the rest of Portage Township Schools, where students have the option to wear masks. This week, Porter County moved to the yellow status on the state’s colored coded system as positivity increased to 6.8%.
“I’m happy that we’re all back in person, that we can see all their smiling faces again without the masks,” said Christina Coros, a Title 1 teacher.
Gates said her daughter had a mask in her bag, but doesn’t expect her to want to keep it on if her peers aren’t wearing them.
Most of the students dropped off by parents were not wearing masks, but there were a few sprinkled throughout. Masks may have been few, but excitement was high as children walked in with friends and sometimes even holding hands with their siblings.
081221-nws-portage_3
Fifth grader Delilah Lubeck walks with her sister Scarlett, who is starting kindergarten, as they arrive for the first day of school Wednesday…
The district said parents were encouraged to drive their students, if they could, last year, so some of them may be continuing that into this year.
The students who arrived on buses had to wear masks on the bus, but many took them off as soon as they stepped off, including one boy who yelled, “Freedom!” and tossed it in his baseball cap that he placed back on his head.
081221-nws-portage_6
Physical education teacher Sue Newton directs students on where to go after they get off the bus for the first day of school Wednesday morning…
There were some mixed feelings among teachers when it comes to masking, but they did agree on their excitement to have students back in-person.
Amy Mundell, a special education teacher, was out greeting students during morning drop-off. She said she’s hoping school can stay in-person this year after spending time both in person and virtual last year.
Her elementary-aged son is wearing a mask at school because it makes him more comfortable, she said.
Coros is hoping that this year can be as normal as possible. As a Title 1 teacher, she works with students who are below grade level with reading.
State and federal officials have emphasized learning loss recovery for this school year, especially since a sizable portion of the federal grant money schools received through the American Rescue Plan needs to be spent on learning loss recovery.
And data released from the Indiana Department of Education earlier this summer showed that kids across the state experienced "learning loss" during the pandemic.
Students across Indiana saw substantial academic impacts from the pandemic. Here's what spring test scores show
Looking at this year, Coros said she and other teachers will be analyzing data, utilizing small groups and trying to give students the focused, individualized help they may need.
