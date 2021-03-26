Smith organizes Easter festivities for Gary youngsters

GARY — Children of all ages are invited to celebrate spring in Gary with Easter festivities on April 2.

The event is sponsored by State Rep. Vernon G. Smith, D-Gary. Smith and several community members will be passing out goodie bags and Easter eggs at various locations throughout the city.

“This is an opportunity for our community to come together for a small celebration after being apart for so long this past year,” Smith said. “After a difficult winter, it is important to bring back the sense of community that children especially missed out on during the pandemic.”

Goodie bags will be passed out starting at 10 a.m. at the Glenn Park Fire Station on 49th and Pennsylvania, then at the Calumet Township Community Center at 11 a.m., ending at the Glenn Theatre at noon.

The event concludes with an Easter motorcade, where remaining bags will be handed out throughout the 6th district in Gary. Goodie bags are for children only.

“Spring is a time for resilience and new beginnings," Smith added. "I am hoping our children in Gary know that their community is there to support them as we begin to emerge from the pandemic.”

Smith is partnering with 6th District Councilperson Dwight Williams, Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen, City-Councilor at-large Michael Brown, Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson and Greater St. Stevens Baptist Church.

