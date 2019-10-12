The timing was right for Crown Point's recent Fire Prevention Open House, Shona Bolden said.
Bolden, a mother of three daughters ages 4 to 8, brought them along to learn and take part in as many fire-prevention activities as possible, including stop, drop and roll.
Bolden wants her family to be proactive and protected from harm in the event of another fire in their Crown Point home.
"We had a small fire in our kitchen a few weeks ago. It was scary but also a learning experience. (The open house) came at the perfect time," Bolden said.
Teaching prevention as well as educating the public about what to do in case there is a fire has been the focus of local fire departments during National Fire Prevention Week, which ends Saturday.
Northwest Indiana also has had its share of fatal fires this year, including two recent deaths due to fires reported in Gary last Sunday, Griffith Fire Department Capt. Joe Martin said.
"The fatal fires we have had devastated the community and the family. We don't want anyone's house to catch on fire. We'd rather show up with everyone at a meeting place outside the house," Martin said.
Officials at the Griffith and Gary fire departments are among those in the area providing and installing free fire alarms to residents. Griffith's department is hosting a fire prevention open house at noon Sunday.
Having a working fire alarm on every floor and having an escape plan in place are key to quickly get every family member out of the house after a fire starts, Martin said.
"The majority of times we've run into loss of life in fires there's not been a working fire alarm," Martin said.
National figures back that up, according to David Hosick, director of Public Affairs for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
"Nationally, two-thirds of fatal fires occur when there is no smoke alarm. These (deaths) are preventable," Hosick said.
Last year the state fire marshal tracked 93 fatal fires in Indiana. A total of 63 was tracked to date this year.
"We hope we don't reach 93 this year, but we are certainly on track to reach that number," Hosick said.
"Heating season is starting, and most fire fatalities start at that time. Such things as space heaters are always a risk factor," Hosick added.
According to the Indiana fire marshal's office, investigators have tracked 12 fatal fires so far this year in District 1 (10 in Lake County, one in Porter and one in LaPorte.)
The state tracked 15 fatal fires in 2018, including nine in Lake County and two each in Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties.
"Again there is no mandatory reporting requirement to report fire fatalities in Indiana, so these figures are a combination of reports, records from our regional fire inspectors and additional publicly available data," Hosick said.
Nationally, officials are trying to reduce the number of fire deaths by providing free smoke alarms, Hosick said.
In late 2018, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security received a federal Fire Prevention and Safety Grant to dedicate resources toward reducing injury and preventing fire deaths in high-risk populations.
The $521,000 grant supported the purchase of 10,000 smoke alarms with 10-year lithium ion batteries, as well as 1,000 alarms for the deaf and hard of hearing.
Distribution of the fire alarms began in the spring and so far some 7,000 smoke alarms have been distributed, Hosick said.
The city of Gary also has partnered with the Red Cross in its distribution of free smoke alarms, with focus on the Aetna neighborhood on Nov. 9, said Dwayne Hall, Gary Fire Department assistant chief for fire prevention/investigation.
Anthony Flynn, a firefighter/paramedic and fire and life safety educator with the Crown Point Fire Department, said there are several national themes fire departments are stressing this year in local schools and in the community.
One of the plans is Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Practice and Plan Your Escape.
"It comes down to having an escape plan. Post it in the home then practice it with your family. It's our goal that once kids start practicing they will know where to go," Flynn said.
He said families also should have escape plans wherever they go, including grandparents' homes, restaurants, hotels and theaters.
"Fires could happen wherever you go," Flynn said.
Close Before You Doze is another national campaign firefighters are focusing on this year.
"We're pushing parents to close the door of their child's bedroom before they go to sleep. The campaign got started last and it's being pushed more this year. If parents close the door, the smoke and heat stay outside the door of their child's bedroom," Flynn said.